The lowdown on new Liverpool centre-half signing Ben Davies

Liverpool have reportedly agreed a deal to sign Preston North End defender Ben Davies, with the centre-half set to join the Reds for £2million.

That’s according to the ever-reliable Neil Jones of GOAL, who also claims the Premier League champions have an interest in Marseille’s Duje Caleta-Car.

Some Liverpool fans may know just how good the Croatia international is, starring for Andre Villas-Boas’ side this season, but not many will be as familiar with Davies.

The 25-year-old is from Lancashire and started his professional career with a series of loans between 2013 and 2017, representing Merseyside clubs Southport and Tranmere Rovers along the way.

Davies is 6’1″ and capable of playing at left-back when called upon – which is a very desirable trait, especially given how much Jurgen Klopp likes players who are versatile.

The left-footed defender isn’t renowned for this aerial ability, but is more than capable of playing the ball out from the back, which could compliment Nat Phillips’ game very well.

Davies qualifies as a homegrown player, so there is no need to un-register any of Liverpool’s foreign stars at the culmination of the January transfer window to fit him in.