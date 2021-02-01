Thiago’s tweet goes viral after dropping another 8/10 performance with 13/16 duels won v West Ham

Those who claimed Thiago was a problem for Liverpool stylistically are already looking pretty stupid.

The forwards are finishing their chances again and his domination centrally is massively helping us throughout the 90 minutes.

Last night, the Reds beat West Ham 3-1, with Thiago largely faultless (bar his now standardly rash tackling!) throughout…

The Spaniard tweeted a ‘keep fighting’ message which over 66,000 supporters liked post-game.

The Tactical Times also shared his stats from the game, which are insane. Not only did he run the match with his passing, but he won nearly every battle he entered – with 13/16 duels ending up with Liverpool in possession.

We cannot wait to see either Fabinho or Jordan Henderson in holding midfield, with Thiago in a roaming, more advanced position – but that relies on Fab regaining fitness and a new centre-back coming into the backline.

Naby Keita is also set to return at some point to aid our midfield, although we have no idea when!

Thiago Alcantara vs. West Ham 89% Pass accuracy (91/102)

4/7 Accurate long passes

2 Chances created

13/16 Duels won

2 Interceptions Thiago has taken to the Premier League like a duck to water. A really really talented duck. A duck I could watch play for hours. Cheers, Bayern. pic.twitter.com/SE6f3vhwvd — The Tactical Times (@Tactical_Times) January 31, 2021