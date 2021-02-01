Turkish journo claims LFC have second bid of €50m for Juventus ace Merih Derimal rejected

There really are a tonne of rumours circling the internet right now…

And one that feels strange to us but won’t go away is the rumoured interest in Juventus star Merih Derimal.

The 22-year-old Turk was first linked a few days back – and last night – Fanatik journalist Yakup Cinar claimed a second bid €50m has been turned down by the Old Lady.

Fanatik are a reliable source in Turkey but we find it surprising that Liverpool would be in a position to splash out such money on a central defender.

Juve are also in a difficult financial situation due to the pandemic and their commitment to paying Cristiano Ronaldo – so we equally cannot see how they could reject €50m for a defender who is usually on their bench, either.

Today, Liverpool will finalise the transfer of Ben Davies, providing the Preston man gets through his medical unscathed, but will hopefully bring in another, more exciting centre-back on top.

