(Video) Duje Caleta-Car’s girlfriend drops massive Liverpool hint on social media

Liverpool are said to be interested in making a late move for Marseille defender Duje Caleta-Car.

That’s according to the Daily Mail, who claim the Reds want to sign the Croatia international in addition to Ben Davies.

Some rumours online go as far as to suggest Caleta-Car have a deal agreed with Liverpool, but Marseille are struggling to find a replacement for the 24-year-old.

There may be something to this as the defender’s girlfriend, Adriana Durdevic, shared an interesting video on her Instagram profile in which she overlaid the post with music by The Beatles.

Take a look at the video below:

Caleta-Car's wife on Instagram earlier today 🤔 pic.twitter.com/JivRIbpIq6 — LFC Transfer Room (@LFCTransferRoom) January 31, 2021