(Video) Kabak missing from Schalke training as Liverpool move edges closer

Schalke defender Ozan Kabak was absent from training today as he is reportedly preparing himself for a move to Liverpool.

The Turkey international has been subject of interest from the Reds for a short while now, but reports exploded today after Sky Germany confirmed the Premier League champions want to sign the centre-half before the winter transfer window shuts.

Kabak was a notable absentee from Schalke training this afternoon, with Sky reporting he is currently behind-the-scenes preparing for his move to Liverpool.

Take a look at the video below (via Lukas Rott):

Schakle out in training. No Kabak there. He’s currently negotiating his contract in their offices (@SkySports) pic.twitter.com/uI0Ys03QVl — Watch LFC (@Watch_LFC) February 1, 2021