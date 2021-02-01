(Video) Ozan Kabak Medical: Sky Germany spots centre-back doing Liverpool medical with… Schalke

Well, this is an interesting one…

According to Sky Germany, translated by Get German Football News, Ozan Kabak has been filmed meeting up with Schalke’s medical staff to undergo his Liverpool medical.

The isn’t common – and usually he’d fly to Merseyside to get it done here – but due to time constraints – the club has potentially made an exception!

Ozan Kabak has been pictured meeting with Schalke's medical staff, possible that he is undergoing his Liverpool medical in Germany due to time restraints. (📸 Sky Germany)pic.twitter.com/9nCXMI5FA3 — Get German Football News (@GGFN_) February 1, 2021

EOTK can confirm that Liverpool have agreed a deal with Schalke for the loan and then obligation to buy the Turk in the summer – but that a transfer will only go through if the Germans can bring in a replacement before 5pm today…

Shkodran Mustafi is an option, however, with Arsenal keen to offload the German – and Schalke already making an approach.

Tens of centre-backs have been linked today by reputable sources, and it’s clear Michael Edwards is having one of the busiest days of his working life!

Ben Davies is basically through the door – and we reckon Kabak will be next. Who knows what surprises are around the corner, though!