(Video) Paul Merson scoffs at Kabak deal; ‘Losing mentality… His agent should get a knighthood’

Liverpool are closing in on Ozak Kabak, with Schalke thrashing out the signing of Shkodran Mustafi before the loan deal for the Turk is announced.

It’s been the talk of Sky Sports News today, as you can imagine, with Paul Merson providing an especially interesting opinion…

Merson claimed Kabak’s agent deserves a knighthood for arranging the deal for his client, who has a losing mentality, says the pundit.

We’d like to remind Merson that Liverpool signed Gini Wijnaldum, Andy Robertson and Xherdan Shaqiri from relegated Premier League sides!

And they turned out ok, didn’t they?

Here’s to Kabak proving Merson and any other doubters wrong, eh?

