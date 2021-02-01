‘What an absolute bargain’: Preston fans react to Liverpool signing Ben Davies

Liverpool have reportedly agreed a deal to sign Ben Davies, with the centre-half set to join the Reds for £2million – according to the ever-reliable Neil Jones of GOAL,

Preston North End fans have taken to Twitter to express their feelings about the transfer, with many erring on the side of being happy for the 25-year-old but annoyed at their club.

Taking a look at some of the selected tweets below will tell you just how much Davies won over fans of his boyhood club, but it’s clear a move to the Premier League champions can’t be sniffed at.

The centre-half was heavily linked with a move to Celtic for the longest time, but it appears the Reds have leapfrogged the Hoops in the queue for the defender.

Davies will arrive at Anfield having played for nearby Tranmere Rovers and Southport, both of whom he represented for while on loan from North End between 2013 and 2017.

Many Preston fans wish their man well, saying they’re happy for the defender and Liverpool have signed ‘an absolute bargain’. Take a look at some of the selected tweets below:

Deserved big opportunity for Davies. Happy for him but sad to see him go. What an absolute bargain for Liverpool at 2 mil. Makes me feel a bit sick in that respect as he is easy a 10-15 mil player for me. Every confidence he will take his chance. Good luck to him. #pnefc #LFC — Matt Hawarden 💙 (@Matthawarden) January 31, 2021

I’m happy for Davies if he gets his big move to Liverpool.However,I’m worried about what our defence is going to look like when the window is finished. #pnefc — Jonny Allen (@jonny_ph1) January 31, 2021

Would be very happy for Davies if he gets his move to Liverpool. But we 100% be in a worse position than before the window if he goes. Club would need to pull a lot out of the bag in next 24 hours. Hull last year springs to mind 👀. #pnefc — Adam Smith (@Adam_GSmith) January 31, 2021

If Ben Davies goes to Liverpool I’ll be so happy. Good money for the club and he gets more attention. He’s a quality player and clearly a great guy or Neil wouldn’t be playing him. Nobody would deserve it more — Sam Yates (@SamYate53375140) January 31, 2021

You know what’s so nice about this, I’ve seen no negativity about Davies to Liverpool, everyone is so happy for him (obvsiouly not leaving us as we need him but this time in his career!)

I hope he learns some more and brings it back to Deepdale to finish his career with us 🥰 — Sophie Howard (@sophiehoward92) January 31, 2021

#pnefc if we lose Davies to Liverpool, I’ll be immensely proud of him.. ( one of our own) he’s one player that I think will really make it there. Class above this rest. Let’s not stand in his way !!! Go smash it Davies 💙 — L.D.G (@PNEGOINUP) January 31, 2021

Buzzing for Ben Davies and the move to Liverpool, dream Prem move, good luck 🤞 go smash it @BenDavies1108 — Kerry (@MissC2020) January 31, 2021

If Ben Davies had to go anywhere, Liverpool is the one! Go on the boy! Smash it #pnefc #LFC @pnefc @LFC — Emily Crook (@emilykat93) January 31, 2021