‘What an absolute bargain’: Preston fans react to Liverpool signing Ben Davies

Posted by
‘What an absolute bargain’: Preston fans react to Liverpool signing Ben Davies

Liverpool have reportedly agreed a deal to sign Ben Davies, with the centre-half set to join the Reds for £2million – according to the ever-reliable Neil Jones of GOAL,

Preston North End fans have taken to Twitter to express their feelings about the transfer, with many erring on the side of being happy for the 25-year-old but annoyed at their club.

Taking a look at some of the selected tweets below will tell you just how much Davies won over fans of his boyhood club, but it’s clear a move to the Premier League champions can’t be sniffed at.

MORE: The lowdown on new Liverpool centre-half signing Ben Davies

The centre-half was heavily linked with a move to Celtic for the longest time, but it appears the Reds have leapfrogged the Hoops in the queue for the defender.

Davies will arrive at Anfield having played for nearby Tranmere Rovers and Southport, both of whom he represented for while on loan from North End between 2013 and 2017.

Many Preston fans wish their man well, saying they’re happy for the defender and Liverpool have signed ‘an absolute bargain’. Take a look at some of the selected tweets below:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Featured

Latest

Most Read

Back to Top