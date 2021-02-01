What needs to happen by 5pm for Kabak to sign for Liverpool

Liverpool have potentially been handed a huge boost in their efforts to sign Schalke defender Ozan Kabak, who only has until 5pm GMT to sign on the dotted line.

According to Sky Germany (via Chris Williams), the Bundesliga side have identified Arsenal outcast Shkodran Mustafi as a replacement for the Turkey international.

Sky DE: Schalke have identified Mustafi as Kabak’s replacement. #S04 — Chris Williams (@Chris78Williams) February 1, 2021

This news comes shortly after claims Liverpool are prepared to sign Kabak on a loan deal, with a view to make the move permanent this summer.

A potential stumbling block for the Reds is that Schalke want to find a replacement for the 20-year-old, as reported by Sky DE.

The transfer window shuts in Germany a little earlier than it does in the UK, with Bundesliga clubs required to finish their business by 5pm GMT.

If all the news surrounding Kabak and Liverpool is true, including a medical already being booked, the Reds will need to get the deal over the line before the deadline; meaning Mustafi likely needs to be a Schalke player before sunset.

The reported deal the Reds are proposing is a loan, with a view to buy in the summer. That could be idea for Schalke, with the Germans said to be looking to have future sales boxed off ahead of a likely relegation.