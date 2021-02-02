Caleta-Car ‘devastated’ as Liverpool move collapsed and Reds opt for Kabak instead – report

Liverpool had reportedly agreed a deal to sign Duje Caleta-Car, but the bid was ultimately rejected by Marseille when the French side couldn’t find a suitable replacement.

The Croatia international is said to be ‘devastated‘ – according to this article by the Daily Mail – as the Reds opted to sign Schalke defender Ozan Kabak on loan instead.

Liverpool shocked fans by making a last-minute scramble to sign two centre-backs yesterday, with the aforementioned Turk and Preston stalwart Ben Davies arriving at Anfield.

MORE: Rejected clause suggests Minamino has Liverpool future as Japan star makes deadline day switch

The duo will come as a massive boost to Jurgen Klopp’s squad, with defensive options bare following Joel Matip’s fresh injury, joining Virgil van Dijk and Joe Gomez on the side-lines for several months.

Caleta-Car was seemingly relishing the chance to play for Liverpool, with his girlfriend cheekily dropping a massive hint on social media by sharing a video using The Beatles’ music.

When it became clear the Reds were chasing both the Croat and Kabak, it was almost certain the club were going to break one of their hearts once the window shut – and, unfortunately for him, it was Caleta-Car’s.