How Ozan Kabak explained ‘accidental’ spitting incident that saw him banned for 5 Bundesliga games

Liverpool have completed the signing of Ozan Kabak from Schalke, which we’re delighted about.

He’s 20 and one of the most talented young defenders in Europe. If he shines, we’ll make his loan deal permanent for £18m in the summer – it’s win, win.

There is however an incident which mars Kabak slightly – and one the internet has consistently talked about since the transfer – so we thought we’d offer his explanation.

Earlier this term, Kabak was banned for spitting on an opponent, which you can see in the video below:

The Turk though claims the camera angle is deceptive and he wasn’t trying to spit on the player he’d just fouled.

But in any case, I apologise to Ludwig. — Ozan KABAK (@ozankabak4) September 26, 2020

The pictures look fairly damning, in truth, but we’d like to give him the benefit of the doubt. His character has been vouched for by Jurgen Klopp’s best friend David Wagner and we can only trust the judgment of Michael Edwards and co if they thought it suitable to bring him in.

We can’t wait to see him in Liverpool red.