(Image) Kabak wastes no time updating social media as new Liverpool star overhauls Twitter account

Liverpool (loan) signing Ozan Kabak certainly seems enthusiastic about his new move, wasting no time updating his social media.

The ink had barely signed on his contract before the Turkey international hopped onto Twitter to change his profile picture, bio and header image.

Previously, the centre-half of course had Schalke and the colour blue slapped all over the place – but now it’s a sea of red.

Kabak hasn’t been photographed in the Liverpool shirt yet, so he changed his profile pic to one of him in a Turkey kit.

Take a look at the image below: