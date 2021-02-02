Jurgen Klopp predicts eventual captaincy for Ozan Kabak in Big Welcome quotes

Ozan Kabak to Liverpool was confirmed late last night, concluding a deadline day in which the club managed to get not only the Turk through the door but also Ben Davies of Preston.

Not many supporters were expecting us to buy two centre-backs, but following the closing of the window, Liverpool announced Joel Matip will be out for the season – which definitely put a dampener on our mood – and explains why we signed two and not one.

Even with two, we look a little slim, given their inexperience in the Premier League.

Klopp though spoke very highly of Kabak especially upon his arrival – and indicated the youngster has exceptional leadership qualities – which we really like.

“Dave always said he will be a future captain of a team. He is a proper personality,” Klopp told the official website.

“When you go abroad in that young age, to another country and play for other clubs, he could have played in Turkey in each club he wants. Goes then to Stuttgart, goes then to Schalke. He could have gone anywhere but he wanted to make football steps and we are a proper football step for him.

“He wants to learn but he can deliver already.”

Now, we’ll have to see which of Kabak or Davies manages to get himself in the team first… With Fabinho also injured right now – both have a chance of making a debut v Brighton tomorrow – although the smart money is on Nat Phillips continuing alongside Jordan Henderson at the back.

Then it’s Manchester City on Sunday – where Fab might return alongside the captain.