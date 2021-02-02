Liverpool could replace deadline day signing with Duje Caleta-Car this summer – opinion

Liverpool were heavily linked with a move for Marseille defender Duje Caleta-Car as the winter transfer window wound down.

The Reds ultimately signed Preston North End stalwart Ben Davies and 20-year-old Turkey international Ozan Kabak.

Schalke allowed their starlet to leave on a loan deal with an option to make it permanent in the summer, as Liverpool insisted it be a choice and not an obligation.

That decision leaves some room for imagination, and it is of my opinion there could be some secret plans to send Kabak back to the Bundesliga club at the end of the season and reignite interest in Caleta-Car.

A big swaying point in this potential decision is how well the Turk plays between now and June – if he smashes it, Liverpool could just make the deal permanent and that’s that.

But if Kabak doesn’t perform at the level Jurgen Klopp wants expects, the loan deal states we can just send him back to Schalke.

Although several targets have been named over the last couple of months, Caleta-Car’s name was particularly prominent throughout deadline day.

And just to reiterate – there are currently no authoritative reports stating the Reds continue to hold interest in the Marseille defender, nor are there any suggesting Liverpool aren’t planning on making Kabak’s loan deal permanent – this is just my opinion.