Liverpool predicted XI v. Brighton: Klopp has centre-half conundrum on his hands

Liverpool are up against Brighton and Hove Albion on Wednesday night, with Jurgen Klopp keen on keeping up the Reds’ good run of form.

It’s a return to Anfield for the Premier League champions – their first home game since losing to Burnley two weeks ago.

The team – not to mention the coaches – will be desperate to get back on track in their own back yard, ensuring the one loss on their own turf since 2017 is an anomaly.

Who will be selected for the starting XI is an interesting discussion, with Liverpool adding two new centre-backs to their ranks in the last 24 hours, but we at Empire of the Kop don’t expect either of Ben Davies or Ozan Kabak to make their debuts just yet.

In goal will be Alisson, and the Brazilian is likely to have the same back-line we saw against West Ham: Nat Phillips, Jordan Henderson, Trent Alexander-Arnold and Andy Robertson.

We could see some changes further up the field – with James Milner likely to be given a rest, a midfield of Gini Wijnaldum, Thiago Alcantara and Curtis Jones seems probable.

With Sadio Mane presumably still injured, a front three of Mo Salah, Bobby Firmino and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain makes the most sense to us, unless someone wants to play out-of-position for Xherdan Shaqiri.

EOTK’s XI: Alisson, Phillips, Henderson, Trent, Robertson, Wijnaldum, Thiago, Jones, Ox, Salah, Firmino