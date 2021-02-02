Liverpool’s deadline day scramble makes more sense after Joel Matip announcement

To the surprise of many fans, Liverpool made a late scramble in the winter transfer window to bring in two central defenders.

Both deals for Ben Davies and Ozan Kabak were confirmed last night, with some supporters wondering why there was such a change in approach by the club.

Previously, it had been suggested FSG were unwilling to help Jurgen Klopp bring in any new centre-backs.

The last-minute scramble now makes a lot more sense, following a devastating announcement by Liverpool concerning Joel Matip.

Our No.32 picked up a fresh injury against Spurs and will now miss the remainder of the season.

This obviously comes as devastating news for all involved with Liverpool – but the dramatic, late flutter in the transfer market makes more sense now.

Criticism can certainly come for the Reds with how they went into 2020/21 without a recognised fourth-choice centre-half after Dejan Lovren left, but there is no way anyone could have foresaw season-ending injuries for Virgil van Dijk, Joe Gomez and Joel Matip by February.

Liverpool’s nailed-on options moving forward for the next few months are: Nat Phillips, Davies, Kabak and Fabinho.