Liverpool’s interest in Upamecano confirmed by Rummenigge who label us an ‘attractive’ option for Rb Leipzig CB

Liverpool’s interest in Dayot Upamecano is public knowledge, more so now that Bayern Munich CEO Karl-Heinz Rummenigge has claimed we’re in the market for his signature and competing with his club for the transfer…

Upamecano plays for Rb Leipzig, and Liverpool fans will get to see him in close-quarters this month as we face the Bundesliga contenders in the Champions League.

Yesterday, Liverpool signed Ben Davies and Ozan Kabak, but the fact Virgil van Dijk, Joel Matip and Joe Gomez are out for the season (with the latter two prone to injuries anyway) proves we need another starter this summer.

If Bayern are speaking this openly about Upamecano, we’d suggest they’re favourites – and reckon it might be his team-mate Ibrahima Konate who we have more of an eye on anyway…

“In addition to Bayern Munich, there are at least two quite attractive clubs interested,” said Rummenigge on Monday, cited in the Mirror.

“The fact is that the player is interesting, and the fact is that we will almost certainly lose David Alaba at his position. I can’t say if there will be other departures at the position.

“You have to let things grow in peace. We have a good relationship with Mr. Struth.

“The player will know what he wants at some point. We have a good relationship with RB Leipzig as well. I have had a conversation with Oliver Mintzlaff.

“When things become concrete, we’ll talk again.

“The fact that Chelsea and Liverpool are also interested in him proves that he has very good qualities. He can replace David Alaba.”

Konate has a release-clause which enables us to sign him for €40m come June, which despite his injury record, is a potential bargain…

The Frenchman is physically outstanding and has the speed to play in our high line, and if Upamecano is Bayern bound, we’d definitely take his partner.