(Video) Hendo’s X-Rated reaction to Mo Salah’s wonder-goal v West Ham is brilliant

We can watch Mo Salah’s second goal v West Ham from Sunday night over and over again.

The initial ping from Trent Alexander-Arnold. The cross from Xherdan Shaqiri and the touch and finish by the Egyptian King.

All of it was absolutely exquisite and it’s our goal of the season so far.

Watching the Inside Anfield makes it even better, too! Not only can you really appreciate the deftness of Salah’s touch, but you get to hear Jordan Henderson’s reaction as well.

The skipper was the first man to get to Salah having ran the length of the field to support the counter-attack.

‘What a finish! Brilliant son. What a f***king finish!’ he said – which was more PG than anything hollered from the sofa of this EOTK writer!

Scroll to 5:00 in the video to see the moment: