(Video) Highlights of Ben Davies’ brilliant performance v Man. City: CB shows he can do it against the best

Preston may have lost this EFL Cup game 3-0 to Manchester City earlier this season, but if it hadn’t been for Ben Davies, the scoreline would have been far less kind.

Liverpool’s new centre-back starred in the backline and this highlight reel shows us off an excellent performance.

We like the way he steps out of defence and intercepts, and his ability to jockey attackers dribbling towards him is also impressive and outlines his composure.

He’s also not afraid to throw himself in front of the ball when needed, although we’d expect that of any centre-back in fairness!

Davies was the best defender in the Championship, so let’s see how that translates to being an option for the Premier League champions.

Ben Davies vs. Manchester City pic.twitter.com/LIkErUKbWA — CF Comps (@CF_Comps) February 2, 2021