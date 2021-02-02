(Video) Jurgen Klopp hints at real reason Takumi Minamino left Liverpool

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp was quizzed about the decision to allow Takumi Minamino to sign for Southampton on a short-term loan deal in his pre-Brighton press conference.

In the dying hours of deadline day, there were reports floating around that the Japan star was close to agreeing a late exit, which surprised many Reds fans.

But Klopp has offered a pretty big hint as to why Minamino took the chance to spend some time away from Liverpool, claiming the forward “has to enjoy football again”, implying he wasn’t entirely happy at Anfield.

Take a watch of the video below:

🗣️ "[Minamino] just has to enjoy football again." Jurgen Klopp seemingly admits Taki wasn't enjoying his football at #LFC, and his loan move to Southampton benefits all parties ⚽ pic.twitter.com/Yw0Z5WnC6R — Empire of the Kop (@empireofthekop) February 2, 2021