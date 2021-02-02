(Video) Klopp says Ozan Kabak & Ben Davies “have experience in adult football” in likely reference to Rhys Williams

Jurgen Klopp takes to the dugout tomorrow night as Liverpool face Brighton and Hove Albion at Anfield in the Premier League, with two new defensive options in his squad.

It’s a near-certainty neither Ben Davies or Ozan Kabak will make their debuts, but it’s reassuring to know they’ll be available for selection soon.

Speaking ahead of the game with Brighton, Klopp commented that “both have experience in adult football” – which is perhaps a reference to youth starlet Rhys Williams, who was forced into the spotlight in recent weeks.

Take a look at the video below:

🗣️ "Both [Davies and Kabak] have experience in adult football." Jurgen Klopp explains what #LFC's new defensive signings will bring to the team 💪 pic.twitter.com/9q3MCu417T — Empire of the Kop (@empireofthekop) February 2, 2021