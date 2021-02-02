(Video) Klopp vows to include van Dijk in Liverpool squads as he hopes for a “miracle”

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has been talking about injured centre-half Virgil van Dijk ahead of the Reds’ Premier League clash with Brighton and Hove Albion this week.

The boss is being realistic – he knows the Dutchman isn’t likely to play again this season, but does that it’s not “impossible”.

Staying true to his word, Klopp has vowed to include van Dijk in Liverpool’s domestic and Champions League squads for the second half of the season as we all hope for a “miracle” – as quoted by The Athletic’s James Pearce.

Take a look at the video below:

🗣️ "I don't want to say it's impossible…" Jurgen Klopp says it's unlikely Virgil van Dijk will play for #LFC again this season, but will include him in the PL and CL squads just in case 🤞 pic.twitter.com/LkMLcRKXm2 — Empire of the Kop (@empireofthekop) February 2, 2021