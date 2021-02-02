(Video) Liverpool rejected last-minute bid for Neco Williams on transfer deadline day

Southampton reportedly made a late effort to sign Liverpool full-back Neco Williams last night, but were swiftly rejected.

As reported by Sky Sports’ Rebecca Williams, a solid source for news relating to the Saints, the Welsh international was subject of a last-minute bid from Ralph Hasenhuttl’s side.

MORE Rejected clause suggests Minamino has Liverpool future as Japan star makes deadline day switch

It shouldn’t really come as a surprise that Liverpool would reject an offer for Williams, with the 19-year-old serving as the Reds’ second-choice right-back after Trent Alexander-Arnold.

