(Video) Liverpool rejected last-minute bid for Neco Williams on transfer deadline day

Posted by
(Video) Liverpool rejected last-minute bid for Neco Williams on transfer deadline day

Southampton reportedly made a late effort to sign Liverpool full-back Neco Williams last night, but were swiftly rejected.

As reported by Sky Sports’ Rebecca Williams, a solid source for news relating to the Saints, the Welsh international was subject of a last-minute bid from Ralph Hasenhuttl’s side.

MORE Rejected clause suggests Minamino has Liverpool future as Japan star makes deadline day switch

It shouldn’t really come as a surprise that Liverpool would reject an offer for Williams, with the 19-year-old serving as the Reds’ second-choice right-back after Trent Alexander-Arnold.

Take a look at the video below (via Football Daily / Sky Sports):

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Featured

Latest

Most Read

Back to Top