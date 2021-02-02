(Video) Thiago’s scream after Mo Salah’s opening goal v West Ham shows the relief LFC felt when it went in

Mo Salah scored a lovely brace against West Ham, helping the Reds earn a 3-1 win on Sunday – and himself to the top fo the Golden Boot charts with 15 to his name so far.

His first came just before the hour, and from the video we see on Inside Anfield, it was actually much better than we originally thought. The way he makes room for himself before curling into the top corner leaves the defender and keeper with no chance at all.

We also love Thiago’s celebration. The Spaniard screams like a mad man before hugging the Egyptian!

Thiago took some time to register his first Premier League win – but he’s now on two in two and becoming a real constant in Jurgen Klopp’s side.

Scroll to 4:30 in the video to see for yourself: