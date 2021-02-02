(Video) “We didn’t give him enough chances”: Klopp’s honest assessment of Minamino’s move to Southampton

To the surprise of many Liverpool fans, a deadline day deal was brokered for Takumi Minamino to join Southampton for the remainder of the season.

The Japan star has often found himself on the side-lines with the Reds, since switching Austria for Anfield – so to some the loan perhaps didn’t come as much of a shock.

Speaking to the press ahead of Liverpool’s Premier League clash with Brighton and Hove Albion this week, manager Jurgen Klopp offered some insight on why Minamino was let go.

“We didn’t give him enough chances,” pretty much sums it up, but the Reds’ refusal to include an option to buy says even more.

Take a look at the video below:

🗣️ "Takumi is an incredible player and we didn't give him enough chances, that's the truth." Jurgen Klopp has taken questions from the press for the fist time since signing off on Minamino's loan to Southampton 🤝