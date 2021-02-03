Former Man City player laughably labels the Citizens as LFC’s biggest rival

Liverpool and Manchester City currently have the two best squads in the Premier League, there is no doubt about it.

But let us make one thing clear: Pep Guardiola’s side haven’t done enough on a consistent basis to be considered one of our true rivals.

As much as we hate them, we have to respect the discord between ourselves and both Everton and Man United.

Every now and then, someone from City’s extended camp will pipe up and claim they’re something more relevant than just local rivals to the Red Devils.

MORE: Liverpool tried to swap Sven Botman for Divock Origi in failed deadline day transfer – report

Trevor Sinclair is the flavour of the month this time, with the former England international claiming Liverpool and the Citizens have ‘the biggest rivalry in English football‘.

In a snappy post on Twitter, he boldly states this is a ‘FACT‘, seemingly forgetting the reality that United have more relevant rivalries with both clubs.

It's actually impressive how consistently bang-off you are, Trevor. — Empire of the Kop (@empireofthekop) February 2, 2021

We’ll give Sinclair the benefit of doubt, though – perhaps he’s just saying the battle we’ve seen between Liverpool and City in the last 2-3 years is the biggest spectacle in the Premier League?

But, to play devil’s advocate, why would that even need to be pointed out? As mentioned in the first line of this article, there is no doubt about that.