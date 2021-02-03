How Aston Villa’s transfer business cost Liverpool Duje Caleta-Car signing

Liverpool fell short of signing Duje Caleta-Car in the winter window, with the sale of Morgan Sanson to Aston Villa helping Marseille amass the funds necessary to hold on to the centre-back, as reported by Birmingham Live.

The Reds looked incredibly close to bringing the Ligue 1 defender to Merseyside on transfer deadline day, but journalist Jonathan Johnson alleged that the French side’s updated finances played a vital role in keeping the 24-year-old.

“I think the combination of Marseille selling Morgan Sanson to Aston Villa and loaning Radonjic to Hertha Berlin has taken care of their short-term financial packet,” said the France-based journalist. “It means they can hold onto Caleta-Car for a bit longer.”

With the Croatian no longer a viable option, the signings of Ben Davies and Ozan Kabak (on a permanent deal and a loan respectively) were finalised.

Considering the circumstances of the ongoing pandemic, it’s likely that Marseille could be persuaded to part ways with the 24-year-old in the summer.

Given the nature of our arrangement with Schalke, should Kabak not perform to a standard acceptable to Jurgen Klopp, Liverpool would have the freedom to pursue a move for the centre-half at the end of the season with the Bundesliga defender returning to Germany.

Ideally, of course, we’re more than hopeful that the Turk will excel with his opportunity, and we at the EOTK will certainly be backing him all the way to do so.