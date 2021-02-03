(Image) Liverpool v. Brighton team news confirmed as key men miss out

The Liverpool team news is in, Reds – but it’s not great news as Alisson has been left out of the match-day squad through illness.

Caoimhin Kelleher has been given the nod to start in goal, with the Irishman clearly the No.2 at Anfield now.

Nat Phillips and Jordan Henderson keep their spots in the heart of Liverpool’s defence, with both Ozan Kabak and Ben Davies yet to train with the team – although our new No.28 is on the bench!

James Milner has been given another start in midfield.

Up top is Mohamed Salah, Bobby Firmino and Xherdan Shaqiri – with Sadio Mane still recovering from a minor injury.

For the team news in full, check out the image below:

The team news is in, Reds! But it's not good news as both Alisson and Mane miss out ❌ #LFC #LIVBHA pic.twitter.com/EB2W7V60Re — Empire of the Kop (@empireofthekop) February 3, 2021