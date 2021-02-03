(Image) Proof Ozan Kabak actually was a childhood Liverpool fan

In his first interview as a Liverpool player, Ozan Kabak claimed he was a childhood fan of the Reds.

It’s somewhat of a cliché for signings to say something along those lines when joining a new club, with Robbie Keane being an infamous offender.

But it seems we can take Kabak’s word for what it’s worth as an old social media post from the Turkey international has been uncovered.

As you’ll see in the image below, back in 2014 – when the defender was just 14-years-old – he tweeted about Steven Gerrard and Selçuk Şahin.

A rough translation states Kabak said there is no justice in a world where the former Fenerbahçe midfielder has more domestic league titles than the Liverpool legend.