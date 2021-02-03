Jack Grealish reveals details of two-hour chat about Liverpool with Jordan Henderson

Aston Villa star Jack Grealish has opened up about the nature of the conversation he shared with Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson, whilst the pair were on international duty together, as reported by the Mirror.

The forward has been in excellent form for the Villans this term, registering a remarkable 17 goal contributions for the club in 19 league appearances.

“I remember one night in Belgium I sat with Jordan Henderson for two hours and we chatted about everything,” the 25-year-old said. “It is nice to speak to these people about how they see the game, how they train at different clubs, different cultures.”

“You learn stuff from all these guys and I feel that is one thing which has helped me massively,” Grealish added. “As soon as you start playing for the national team, you up your own game.”

Gary Lineker recently suggested that the Englishman’s performances had put him in the running for player of the year.

At the very least, the No.10 has caught the attention of a number of elite clubs – Liverpool included, if some dubious reports are to be believed.

While we at the EOTK are certainly an admirer of Grealish’s ability, not to mention the brilliant season he’s enjoying, it’s a transfer that we can’t see happening in a million years.

That being said, it’s flattering that the Villans star was so curious about the kind of life our skipper Jordan Henderson leads at Liverpool; with Jurgen Klopp at the helm, the England international will hardly be alone in expressing some curiosity as to the culture at the club.