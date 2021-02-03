Klopp clarifies when LFC fans can expect Mane & Jota to return in post-match interview

Jurgen Klopp offered some insight as to when Liverpool fans can expect Sadio Mane and Diogo Jota to return from injury in his post-match comments as the Reds tasted defeat at Anfield.

The Premier League champions really weren’t at the races on Wednesday night and lost 1-0 to Brighton and Hove Albion, with a clear lack of potency still lingering.

Mane hasn’t trained with the Liverpool squad since picking up an injury at the end of last month, but Klopp said he “might” be available to take on Manchester City this weekend.

It’s not good news for Jota, though – with the Portugal hotshot potentially out for a further four weeks, despite resuming training in some capacity this morning.

For the boss’ full quote, see Paul Gorst’s tweet below:

Klopp on Mane/Jota: "Did I say that before the game? It hasn't changed. Diogo, couple of weeks? 2, 3,4? Sadio might be available. He didn't train with the team." — Paul Gorst (@ptgorst) February 3, 2021

With the way Liverpool are playing lately, adding any one of Mane, Jota, Naby Keita, Ozan Kabak or Ben Davies into the starting XI could improve things.

The players are lacking in confidence, that is clear to see, but they’re also missing major influences in midfield like Jordan Henderson and Fabinho – both of whom have been forced to fill in at the back, but the January signings should see them move back into their typical positions soon.