Klopp issues update on severity of Alisson’s illness following suggestions of COVID-19

Jurgen Klopp has confirmed prior to Liverpool’s impending clash with Brighton this evening that Alisson’s illness is not COVID-19 related.

The German revealed that the Brazilian shotstopper was merely “not well” in the morning, which influenced the club’s decision for the tie.

Klopp on Alisson to BT Sport: "Ali is ill but it's not Covid. Thank God. He woke up this morning and was not well." — David Lynch (@dmlynch) February 3, 2021

The latest update from the manager will be a much-welcomed source of relief for supporters, who will have undoubtedly feared the worst when the club first announced that the 28-year-old would not feature tonight.

Caoimhin Kelleher makes a return, leading the line for the Reds in front of a makeshift backline including skipper Jordan Henderson.

We’ll be backing the Irishman for a solid performance against Graham Potter’s men, with the Academy graduate having previously posted some remarkable performances across the league and Europe.

With the exact nature of Alisson’s illness currently undisclosed, we’d have to assume that the keeper will be available for selection at the weekend, where Liverpool will face an in-form Manchester City side.

Should the Reds take all three points against the Seagulls, it would put them in a great position against the Cityzens, with the possibility of closing the gap to the league leaders more than enticing.