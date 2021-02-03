Kylian Mbappe set to put an end to Liverpool transfer speculation – report

PSG superstar Kylian Mbappe has been continually linked with a move to Premier League champions Liverpool for about a year now.

It always seemed unlikely, even if it was always the Reds being touted as Real Madrid’s biggest rival for the Frenchman, but it now appears the rumours could stop dead in their tracks.

According to RMC Sport, Neymar has agreed a new four-year contract extension which will see him remain in Paris until 2026.

The same report suggests Mbappe is now PSG’s main focus as they aim to thrash out a new deal for the World Cup winner.

Should the France hero put pen to paper on a new deal at the Parc des Princes, it’ll likely put an end to any transfer talk linking him with Liverpool and Real Madrid – for a while, at least.

It always seemed like a bit of a pie in the sky rumour, but reliable French outlet L’Equipe (via Sport Witness) have previously credited the Reds with legitimate interest in Mbappe.

We at Empire of the Kop would love to see the superstar swap Paris for Merseyside, but all signs point to him staying put or heading to Madrid – in our opinion.