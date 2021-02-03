Liverpool keeping tabs on Villa starlet once labelled ‘the best 16-year-old in England’

Liverpool are reportedly keeping tabs on Aston Villa teenager Carney Chukwuemeka, with a host of elite clubs said to be interested in attaining the player’s services, according to The Times (via the Echo).

Former managing director, Christian Purslow – now CEO at Aston Villa – lavished praise on the highly-rated teenager, claiming at the time that he was the best player of his age group in the country.

The 17-year-old missed the 4-1 FA Cup loss to the Reds in early January, having to self-isolate following the outbreak of COVID-19 at the Villans training ground.

It’s a shame that we missed the opportunity to catch a glimpse of the midfielder in the cup, though we’ve no doubt we’ll be hearing more about him toward the summer if Liverpool’s interest is genuine.

The club has been very active in securing top young talent, with Jurgen Klopp looking to secure the future of his side.

We’d certainly welcome the opportunity to bolster our roster of promising youngsters with the Aston Villa starlet, who could come into contention for the first-team before the German’s contract expires at Anfield.

While we’ll be hoping for a more prestigious midfield signing, should Gini Wijnaldum depart in the summer, we’re more than happy for Liverpool to keep one eye on the more distant future.