Liverpool made late £21.5m loan-to-buy offer for Portuguese star on deadline day – report

Liverpool reportedly made a last-minute move for Baraga defender David Carmo on deadline day, according to Portuguese outlet A Bola.

As detailed in the article linked above, the Reds supposedly made a £21million loan-to-buy offer for the the 21-year-old, before completing a deal for Ozan Kabak.

Fabrizio Romano hinted Carmo was the Reds’ ‘Plan B’ for the Turkey international, with the German transfer window closing at 5PM GTM whereas Portuguese clubs had another six hours to broker deals.

The Premier League champions already had Ben Davies in the bag by this time, but the move wasn’t officially confirmed until just before the UK deadline so Reds fans were a little concerned.

But a deal for the former Preston North End defender was agreed the night before, with news breaking in the middle of the Reds’ 3-1 win over West Ham.

A deal for Kabak was rumoured to be close to completion too, with a potential stumbling block for Jurgen Klopp and co. that Schalke wanted to sign a replacement for the 20-year-old, as reported by Sky DE.

Ahead of the deadline, a deal for was completed for Arsenal defender Shkodran Mustafi to head back to Germany and Kabak’s move to Liverpool was accelerated.