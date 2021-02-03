Liverpool tried to swap Sven Botman for Divock Origi in failed deadline day transfer – report

Liverpool reportedly made a desperate last-minute attempt to sign Lille centre-half Sven Botman on transfer deadline day.

The Reds were willing to part with forward Divock Origi to help grease the wheels, according to the Mirror, but it was a non-starter for the Ligue 1 side.

Ben Davies and Ozan Kabak have since arrived at Anfield, so Liverpool are unlikely to lose any sleep over the failed move.

Origi signed for the Premier League champions from Lille back in 2014 and after falling out of favour under Jurgen Klopp, a return to his old club could have made sense.

It’s unclear what the structure of the deal Liverpool proposed was, with a straight swap, cash-and-player exchange and loan deals available options at the time.

Botman and Origi switching places would have been a huge boost for the Reds, but Lille may not have seen much benefit, with Div’s old club sitting atop the Ligue 1 table having scored 37 goals in 22 games.

The Belgium international remained at Anfield this winter, as team-mate Takumi Minamino joined Southampton on loan until the end of the season – with the deals likely somewhat intertwined.