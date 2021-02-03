Liverpool’s impending UCL tie with RB Leipzig could be set for major shakeup

Liverpool’s upcoming Champions League Last 16 tie with RB Leipzig could be set for a change, with it being suggested that UEFA could set up a one-leg match between the sides at a neutral venue, as reported by The Times.

The update follows travel restrictions implemented by the German government, which has banned UK travel in light of the the latter’s rise in COVID-19 cases.

The tie in question had been put in serious doubt, though it was expected that some talks between the clubs would take place to either move the first clash to a neutral venue or switch the legs around.

Reducing the meeting to one-leg would be potentially beneficial to Jurgen Klopp’s side, who have had to navigate a congested fixture list this season.

There is the argument, however, that such a change could be massively detrimental to the spirit of the competition.

Nonetheless, in light of the ongoing pandemic and Germany’s travel restrictions, UEFA would be in their rights to suggest the temporary change to the Champions League’s structure, in order to allow the tie to go ahead.

It might raise questions in terms of whether the other sides remaining should follow suit in their Round of 16 fixtures, but it’s certainly worth some consideration, should other options be closed to us.