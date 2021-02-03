Ozan Kabak and Naby Keita watch on as Liverpool host Brighton at Anfield

Liverpool duo Ozan Kabak and Naby Keita were sat on the side-lines at Anfield on Wednesday night as the Reds took on Brighton in the Premier League.

Intriguingly, January signing Ben Davies made the bench for the game – but his new Turkish team-mate had to watch on from the stands.

As tweeted by beIN Sport reporter Matt Critchley (see below), Keita was sat next to Kabak in the Main Stand as he continues to nurse a fresh injury.

Naby Keita sat next to Ozan Kabak at the back of the Liverpool substitutes tonight. — Matt Critchley (@MattCritchley1) February 3, 2021

Liverpool could have done with their Guinean star against Brighton, with the midfield really lacking a spark of creativity.

On his day, Keita is a keyholder to unlock opposition defences, something the Reds were desperately in need of with Jordan Henderson forced into defence.

Kabak and Davies’ introduction to the team in the coming weeks will come as a huge boost, allowing the captain and Fabinho to return to their typical positions.