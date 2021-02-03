Ozan Kabak issues Liverpool fans a message in social media post: “I will do my best to be worthy”

Liverpool’s new centre-half Ozan Kabak has taken to social media to express his delight at signing for his boyhood club.

Most of the new content can be found on his Instagram profile, but he’s shared a powerful message to his followers on Twitter too.

Speaking directly to Liverpool fans, Kabak said: ‘I will do my best to make you proud and to be worthy of your efforts and kindness.’

The rest of his post was seemingly more for those close to him up to this point, with the 20-year-old calling the Merseyside club one of the world’s finest.

‘I would like to thank those who have been by my side and given me their endless support; as I signed for one of the biggest clubs in the world,’ he tweeted – with a few photos of himself in Liverpool gear.

Kabak is pretty much ready to go for the Premier League champions, but don’t expect him to make his debut for at least a week or two.

Jurgen Klopp likes to get his new players embedded before unleashing them, with Thiago Alcantara perhaps being the only exception in recent years.

It’s likely Kabak will be thrust forward quicker than would typically be expected, given the defensive injury crisis, but the 20-year-old has shown real maturity in his playing style for Schalke so he should settle in fairly swiftly.