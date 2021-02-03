(Photo) Smiley Naby Keita spotted in Liverpool training at Kirkby centre

Liverpool could soon be set for a fitness boost with midfielder Naby Keita seemingly returning to training in some capacity at the AXA Centre in Kirkby.

The Guinea international has been out of action for a number of weeks since picking up a fresh injury toward the end of 2020.

It’s unclear at the moment if Keita has resumed full training, is doing work alone or is simply just helping out with ball-collecting – as that’s all we can see in the below photograph!

Take a look:

