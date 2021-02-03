(Photos) Exciting update on Diogo Jota’s fitness, as forward makes training pitch return

Diogo Jota’s road to recovery has received another boost, as the Portuguese was pictured taking part in a rehab session at the Kirkby training centre.

While it doesn’t mean that we’ll be seeing the forward back in action tonight, or even in the near future, it does open up the possibility of a return to the pitch before we see the month out.

Though Liverpool’s rediscovery of composure in front of goal suggests that goals may no longer be a hard commodity to come by for Jurgen Klopp’s men in the second-half of the season, we’d be foolish to turn our noses up at the extra firepower.

Certainly, if the former Wolves man can bring his pre-injury form to the table, as soon as the medical department gives him the O.K., we’ll be set for a highly entertaining run of fixtures for the remainder of the term.

Take a look at the pictures below, courtesy of Liverpool's Twitter:

