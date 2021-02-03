Pochettino issues major update on Liverpool-linked Mbappe’s future

PSG boss Mauricio Pochettino has said that he expects star duo Kylian Mbappe and Neymar to remain with Les Parisiens, despite speculation linking them with moves elsewhere.

Liverpool are rumoured suitors for the former, with some alleging that the Reds could be prepared to ditch one of their star forwards to free up the funds necessary for a big money move.

“I believe that Neymar and Mbappe will stay, I have a feeling, and will stay a long time at PSG,” the former Spurs manager told RMC Sport. “Ney and Kylian are happy. They are having fun here, and I also believe that the club is working to keep them.”

The Ligue 1 side are reportedly in talks with the World Cup-winner in a bid to encourage the striker to remain in Paris.

As much as we’d love to see the French international strutting his stuff in the Premier League, (preferably at Liverpool), it’s not a move we can see happening, certainly not without one of the front-three departing this summer.

Despite rumours linking Mo Salah with a switch to one of the La Liga giants, it’s not something we can see happening come the end of the season, given the financial disarray present at clubs like Barcelona and Real Madrid.

Not to mention the fact our forwards appear happy at the club, and that Jurgen Klopp would likely be more than reluctant to break up a forward line that has been so prolific during his Anfield tenure.