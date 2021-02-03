(Video) Diogo Jota shares cool training montage as Portuguese eyes Liverpool return

Diogo Jota has shared a clip of his latest training efforts, as the forward nears a return to full fitness.

The No.20 has been out for action for almost two months, after suffering a knee injury in Liverpool’s dead rubber Champions League stalemate with Midtjylland back in December.

You can see the Portuguese attempt some light ball work and rehab on the AXA training centre pitch.

It’s great news for the club, considering the former Wolves man’s form prior to his injury, and will provide a massive boost to Jurgen Klopp’s hopes of European and domestic glory this season.

You can catch the clip below, courtesy of Diogo Jota’s Twitter:

Improving! Nice to be back out there 💪⚽️ pic.twitter.com/pWYh1NMQuW — Diogo Jota (@DiogoJota18) February 3, 2021