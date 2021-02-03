(Video) Kabak watches his new side warmup for Brighton clash

In a game with few memorable highlights, at the time writing, perhaps the most exciting was a clip of new signing Ozan Kabak watching his new teammates warmup for their clash with Brighton.

It’s been a bit of a stale first-half for the Reds, with Jurgen Klopp’s men struggling to find a breakthrough against the Seagulls’ well-organised backline.

While it’s a shame we won’t get a chance to see him on the pitch tonight, we’re sure many supporters at home will be delighted to see the former Schalke defender on their screens.

At the very least, there’s the possibility that we could get a sneak peek at one of our other winter window signings in Ben Davies.

You can catch the clip below, courtesy of Matt Critchley’s Twitter: