(Video) Van Dijk hits Twitter with latest fitness update in Dubai training clip

Virgil van Dijk has issued yet another update on his ongoing recovery efforts, with the defender aiming for a return before the season end.

The Dutchman has been sidelined since mid-October after suffering damage to his ACL from a reckless challenge by Jordan Pickford in the Merseyside derby.

Jurgen Klopp did clarify that he didn’t expect the No.4 to be back on the pitch before the end of the term, though the German admitted that such a scenario wasn’t entirely “impossible”.

At the very least, the club have acted superbly in the transfer market to cover the loss of Joel Matip and Fabinho.