Andy Robertson’s honest assessment of Liverpool’s title chances after shock result

Liverpool fullback Andy Robertson has admitted that his side have fallen out of the title race after succumbing to a 1-0 defeat to Brighton and Hove Albion, as reported by the Daily Mail.

Back-to-back home losses (for the first time since 2012) have left Jurgen Klopp’s men dangling over the edge of the top four, their title defence hanging by the most sheer of threads.

“As this moment stands, we’re not in the title race. We are seven points behind them and they have a game in hand,” the No.26 said. “I’m sure they’d say the same if they were potentially 10 points behind. We need to get back to the Liverpool everyone knows.”

Fatigue and the loss of key stars will have undoubtedly played their part in the club’s latest defeat, though the Reds will be more than aware that their recent record at home is far from acceptable.

READ MORE: Real Madrid to part ways with LFC-linked forward in major summer exodus – report

With Diogo Jota set for a return potentially before the end of the month, Klopp will be able to call upon some serious extra firepower to get his side through the remainder of the season.

As things stand, however, we look a far cry from the Liverpool side of yesteryear that took the Premier League by storm.

Our title defence is hanging in the balance; with City likely to further extend their lead at the summit, we need to find a way to correct our unreliable performances, particularly against the lower sides in the table, and soon.