Ben Davies given emergency haircut by girlfriend before Liverpool photoshoot

Former Preston defender Ben Davies made a deadline day transfer to Liverpool – a deal which seemingly materialised out of nowhere 24 hours prior.

As the UK is on a nationwide lockdown amid the COVID-19 pandemic, some things are restricted, and that includes barbershops which presented a unique problem for our new centre-half.

LFC TV go heavy with the content after a new signing, and the new lad was in for an extended time in front of a few cameras at Anfield, but wasn’t able to freshen up his barnet.

This didn’t prove to be a big problem for the 25-year-old, though, as his partner kindly gave him a fresh trim before the photoshoot.

Taking to Instagram, Abbie Colvin captioned a post celebrating Davies’ Liverpool transfer with: ‘Congratulations! No-one deserves this more on the planet than you. Me and the boys love you more than life itself. We are so proud of you, my little heart could burst.

‘P.S. – You are welcome for the hair cut!‘

It’s fair to say Colvin did a solid job as her fella looked sharp on his signing day, decked out in red.

Davies made the bench as Liverpool entertained Brighton and Hove Albion on Wednesday night in the Premier League, but waits to make his debut for the club.