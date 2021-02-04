‘Best 17-year-old I’ve ever seen’ – Blackburn blown away by Harvey Elliott’s talent

An unnamed Blackburn player has asserted that Harvey Elliott is “the best 17-year-old I’ve ever seen”, with the Liverpool loanee excelling on loan in the Championship.

The youngster’s plaudits have been well-earned, with the winger amassing a remarkable 12 goal contributions in 21 league games for Tony Mowbray’s side.

“One senior Blackburn player told Football Insider that Elliott is “the best 17-year-old I’ve ever seen”, and tipped him to have an “unreal career” at the top level,” Dylan Childs wrote for Football Insider. “Particular attention was brought to the loanee’s decision making and ball retention at Blackburn’s Brockhall training ground, attributes that will no doubt please Jurgen Klopp.”

Not many would have backed the highly-rated teen to perform to such a high standard in England’s second-tier – certainly, very few outside of the Reds’ fanbase did.

Elliott’s form for the Rovers will have caught Jurgen Klopp’s attention, with the former Fulham starlet likely putting himself into contention for the German’s plans next term.

While it will be tempting to add to the 17-year-old’s experience with another loan spell in the following season, we at the EOTK would expect Klopp to give the Liverpool prospect an opportunity to play himself into the squad during pre-season.

The forward looks talented beyond the level of the Championship, but the question remains whether he is ready for a step up to the highest level.