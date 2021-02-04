Carragher: If Liverpool don’t beat Man City at Anfield, the title race is over

Liverpool legend Jamie Carragher believes failure to beat Manchester City at home this weekend will end the Reds’ Premier League title race.

Pep Guardiola’s side currently sit seven points ahead of the reigning champions and have a game in hand, a victory at Anfield for the Sky Blues could see them to a 13-point lead.

For Liverpool, 15 league games remain after this weekend’s heavyweight clash which likely wouldn’t give even the best team in the world enough wiggle room to overtake.

Speaking to Sky Sports, Carragher states “if there’s any hope of winning the title, Liverpool have to beat City on Sunday” – you can hear more from the former defender in the video below:

It’s a pretty salient point by Carragher, if we’re being honest, but it does highlight the magnitude of this weekend’s game against City.

If we snatch all three points inside the red cauldron, it’ll put us just four points the league leaders – and even though they’ll have a game in hand, it’ll keep the pressure on them.

The players won’t need to be told how important the match is, they already know it’s simply a must-win clash.