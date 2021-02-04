Dortmund preparing to sell LFC-linked Sancho after cutting asking price – report

Dortmund have decided to reduce Jadon Sancho’s asking price to £88m, (from £108m), with the club affected by the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, according to SportBILD (via the Echo).

The England international has been heavily linked with Liverpool and Manchester United, with the latter’s move for the Bundesliga star having reportedly fallen apart at the last minute.

Considering the Reds’ current issues, stemming largely from an injury crisis in defence, it’s unlikely that the club will want to spend big on anything other than a defender this summer.

Not to forget the ongoing pandemic – with the finances of elite teams across the globe, including Jurgen Klopp’s side, taking a considerable hit – we may not exactly have the funds to drastically improve the first-XI beyond a centre-half.

That being said, should new signings Ozan Kabak and Ben Davies excel at Anfield, the German may come to the conclusion that a major defensive signing isn’t necessary in the summer, with the likes of Joe Gomez, Virgil van Dijk and Joel Matip set to return.

Nonetheless, even with a reduced price tag, the former Dortmund coach isn’t one to splash a lot of cash on one player unless absolutely necessary.